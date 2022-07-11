Travelling around the world for adventure, fun, and relaxation can sometimes be marred by all of the planning and research that goes into creating the perfect itinerary: three meals a day, activities, and transportation.

It’s a lot to think about! All-inclusive resorts are an excellent option for travellers who want to take the hassle out of trip-planning and enjoy the experience from start to finish.

At most of these luxury resorts, guests will find that all activities, excursions, meals, and other services are covered in the room price. The packages do vary, so when booking an all-inclusive trip, double-check the fine print. While a large percentage of these resorts are adults-only, many family-friendly options offer services for kids and teens alongside the usual adult activities.

When booking, be sure to check whether transportation to and from the airport is covered and whether or not the resort expects (or allows!) you to tip the service staff during your stay. These are two often-overlooked expenses for all-inclusive travellers.

When you’re ready to look for your next all-inclusive adventure, here are eight of the top resorts in the world—you can’t go wrong!

Isla Palenque in Panama

This sustainably-built and managed resort is hidden away in Panama and is fun for families and couples alike. The calm waters on several local beaches are excellent for swimming, and there’s plenty to do for the kids: cooking classes, guided hikes at a slower pace, fresh smoothies, and delicious food. This resort is also perfect for romantic getaways with more secluded room options, like staying in a luxury treehouse. Round out your stay with experiences like kayaking, paddleboarding, and diving.

Jade Mountain in St. Lucia

A truly luxurious experience, almost all the spacious suites at Jade Mountain have infinity pools as the “fourth wall,” so you don’t have to leave the room for a swim. “All-inclusive here” offers various packages so you can customize how many meals you’d like to include. The resort doesn’t allow children under 15, so you can expect a quieter atmosphere. For an even more unique experience, the rooms have flooring and wall plaster sourced from the local area. Scuba diving, multiple beaches, hikes, excursions, classes—it has everything you need for a fun-filled and relaxing getaway.

Soneva Jani in the Maldives

These over-water villas let you see the crystal-clear turquoise water below for a breathtaking experience. This resort includes unlimited meals, spa services, tours, alcoholic beverages, an in-room butler, laundry services, and access to all on-property experiences. It also has a kid’s club and private family dolphin cruises to book for a memorable family getaway. Adults can treat themselves to unique experiences like “astronomy night,” where you’ll dine under the stars with an astronomer guiding you through the night sky.

Photo: olayola via 123RF

Blanket Bay in New Zealand

Heading away from tropical locations means fewer all-inclusive resorts, but there are gems if you know where to look. At Blanket Bay, you’ll experience mountainous landscapes, stunning rivers, and plenty of first-class accommodations. Children are allowed in some areas, but others are meant to be quieter spaces. Your booking includes dinner, breakfast, drinks, and all facilities. For a unique adventure, try heli-fishing and heli-skiing with experienced guides.

Secrets Maroma Beach in Mexico

This Mexican resort is a quintessential all-inclusive tropical resort with swim-up bars and unlimited dining that has pristine white beaches, snorkelling, diving, spa treatments, multiple dining options, golf, and more. It’s an adults-only location, so set your sights on a romantic getaway. You can also take advantage of cultural classes, fitness services, and other events.

The Ranch at Rock Creek in Montana

It can be more unusual to find an all-inclusive resort in the United States away from tropical waters, but this option is an incredible way to connect with nature (especially for families). The price includes all transportation and daily activities, meals, a horseback riding program, guided nature hikes, fishing, and more. If you’re looking for backcountry luxury, this is it.

Bungalows Key Largo in Florida

For a tropical resort in the United States, head to Key Largo in Florida and stay at the Bungalows. This adults-only resort’s nightly price includes a fitness center, spa, drinks, and food. With several beaches and jacuzzi/pool spots, you can enjoy a girls’ trip, solo relaxation retreat, or intimate couples’ getaway.

Ikos Dassia in Greece

Voted the number one all-inclusive resort in the world and in Europe several times, this resort features stunning views of the Ionian Sea. Kids are welcome and can spend time doing their own activities while adults sit seaside and relax. This “infinite lifestyle” resort has multiple pools, restaurants, bars, sports (like canoeing and tennis), and a complimentary car to drive to nearby excursions.

Whether you’re looking for a family-friendly getaway or a romantic couple’s retreat, these all-inclusive resorts take the hassle out of planning a luxury vacation.