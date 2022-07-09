FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John Co-op’s Airport Road C Store is closed after being broken into at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

The association says the damage is minimal, but a large amount of tobacco products were stolen.

The Fort St. John RCMP are reportedly investigating the incident. Energeticcity reached out to both the association and the FSJ RCMP detachment.

RCMP were unavailable for initial comment and the association declined to comment at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the FSJ RCMP at 250-787-8100

This is a developing story.