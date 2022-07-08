Having a relationship with a qualified financial professional is a sure way to improve your financial health and confidence.

Through meaningful discussion with your advisor, you’ll get a comprehensive, personalized plan that takes into consideration your investment goals, your time horizon and your tolerance for risk. Your investments will be carefully selected to reflect your requirements, and your advisor will monitor your portfolio and ensure it gets rebalanced whenever market forces shift your asset mix away from their target allocations. You’ll meet regularly—at least annually—to review your plan and, if your personal circumstances change, you and your advisor can adjust your plan accordingly.

Your advisor can also address your preference for responsible investments, which favour companies with a serious commitment to monitoring and improving their environmental, social and corporate governance performance.

You’ll enjoy the confidence that comes from having a plan and knowing it’s on track.

Think of your advisor as your money coach

In sports, coaches advise athletes against short-term thinking. Getting overconfident after a few wins is as unhealthy as becoming despondent after a couple of losses. Instead, coaches reinforce trust in a structure, system and process designed to produce consistent, optimized performance over the entire season.

As money coaches, financial advisors provide similar advice to long-term investors: avoid focusing on short-term market fluctuations. Check your exuberance when markets surge, and don’t panic when they drop. Remember, your portfolio is professionally designed to participate in market gains, while limiting the impact of declines. Focus on your long-term goals and trust the planning process to generate positive results in the fullness of time.

This kind of coaching is surprisingly valuable. According to one study, savers who began working with an advisor at age 35 stand to have 60% more retirement savings compared to those who don’t use an advisor.*

Creating certainty

In the short-term, markets ups and downs are hard to predict. However, over the long term, there are tried-and-true approaches to ensuring you reach your financial goals.

Causing uncertainty

Geopolitical events

Monetary policy and commodity price changes

Rising household debt

Risks to life, health, income, and property

Causing certainty

Working with a financial professional to create a financial roadmap

Investing in well-diversified, professionally managed portfolios

Reducing debt and building an emergency fund

Choosing appropriate insurance solutions

The value of professional investment management

Many investors rely on mutual funds and related managed portfolio solutions to help them reach their financial goals. These investments are professionally designed to perform well in various market environments and are monitored by experienced experts who view the markets from a different perspective than non-professionals. When markets are volatile, they see opportunities to buy attractive investments at a discount to their intrinsic value, or to take profits from investments that have increased in value.

*The Conference Board of Canada. “Saving for the Future: Impacts of Financial Advice on the Canadian Economy” (July 2020). Presented to The Investment Funds Institute of Canada. https://fpcanada.ca/docs/default-source/communications/value-study.pdf. Retrieved December 2020.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated.

Let’s talk! Book an appointment with me 250-787-0365