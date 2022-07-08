FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A Fort Nelson resident is organizing a run to raise funds for two animal rescue groups in Northeast B.C.

Coty Hardy is encouraging residents of the region to walk, run or hike on July 9th or 10th for the North Peace Forgotten Felines Society in Fort St. John and North Paw Animal Rescue in Fort Nelson.

Hardy, who works in Fort St. John and lives in Fort Nelson, says participants will also collect pledges. Those looking to sponsor the participants are asked to donate $10 per kilometre they want the individual to travel.

“Participants can go as far as they’d like, even if they don’t hit their donation goal, every bit will help,” said Hardy.

There are no official winners or prizes, but every participant who posts a picture on their Facebook page with the hashtag #SupportYourLocalAnimalShelter will be entered to win a gift card from some local businesses.

So far, Homesteader Health and Booster Juice in Fort St. John have agreed to participate, along with Fort Nelson’s Down to Earth Health Shop and Fort Nelson Fitness and Athletics.

“Our local shelters are quite often overwhelmed with pets needing homes and medical care,” Hardy said in an email.

“They can only operate thanks to donations from the community and the volunteers who care for the animals day in, day out. A lot of people giving a little would be a major help and relief to them.”

For more information and to post pictures, visit the Facebook Group created by Hardy.

Donations can be made directly through e-transfer. North Peace Forgotten Felines at npforgottenfelins@gmail.com and North Paw Animal Rescue at northpawfn@gmail.com.

For more information, Coty Hardy can be contacted by text at 250-500-2268.