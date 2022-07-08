FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Musicians and Peace residents interested in learning more about Creative BC’s music-related funding programs and initiatives will have the opportunity to connect with their team in person this July.

The sessions will include information about funding programs for BC’s music industry, support for artists, live music presenters, music companies and industry development.

The team will be hosting an info session in Fort St. John at the Lido Theatre on Sunday, July 17th, at 1 p.m.

They will also be hosting a Coffee with Creative BC event in Dawson Creek on Friday, July 15th, at the Kiwanis Performing Arts Centre, starting at 1:30 p.m.

After two years of pandemic-related travel restrictions, the team says they’re thrilled to start visiting communities throughout the province.

“We can’t wait to reconnect with members of the music sector, participate in local events, and hear from you directly!” Creative BC said in a release.

Creative BC staff will also be visiting Hudson’s Hope to connect with local members of the music centre. Those wanting to connect can email Brenda at bgrunau@creativebc.com.

Those interested in attending the sessions must RSVP.

Click here to RSVP for the Fort St. John session and here for the Dawson Creek Coffee with Creative BC event.