CALGARY — Suncor Energy Inc. says a worker has died at its Base Plant Mine in Alberta.

Spokesperson Leithan Slade says the Calgary-based energy company responded to an incident at the site north of Fort McMurray this morning that resulted in the death of a contractor.

Suncor says the RCMP was dispatched to the scene and it notified regulators who will conduct an investigation into the matter.

The victim’s next of kin was contacted and Suncor says it extends its deepest condolences to the family and friends of the individual.

Since 2014, there have been at least 12 deaths at Suncor sites, more than all of its rivals combined.

Suncor’s chief executive said in January that the company must do more to improve workplace safety after a truck crash caused the death of another contractor at a site near Fort McMurray.

