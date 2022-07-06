FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Despite having a long list of requirements outlined by the city just a few months ago, the Energetic County Fair is nearly ready to rock.

Dale Plourde and Energetic Productions were given their final conditional approval to hold the event on Tuesday.

Ryan Harvey with the City of Fort St. John says the organizers have two tasks to complete before the event is officially approved.

The city still requires the final payment of fees and deposits and a final site plan and sign-off from the fire department and building inspector.

The fees must be paid by July 12th, days before the event.

Harvey says that the final site inspection is typically done the day before the event. However, as of Wednesday afternoon, Plourde says the inspection has already been completed.

Energetic Productions Business License – Market Event (Provided – Dale Plourde)

“I’m feeling pretty good. The forecast is for sunshine, and it couldn’t be a better situation,” Plourde said a little over a week before the event.

Ticket sales have also been going well, with over half sold.

“We’re over the 2,000 mark now, and our capacity is 3,000,” Plourde said.

The community has been a huge support, said Plourde, as they have helped with the application process and funding.

After some initial planning issues, such as location and the city’s strict deadlines, Plourde is excited to introduce residents to the Energetic County Fair experience.

“I think people are in for a bit of a surprise. I have a feeling that they’re gonna be wowed, for sure,” he said.

“I don’t know if they’re expecting the type of production that they’re gonna be getting. I’m really happy. That’s my strength, is putting on a good production, and that’s why I decided to do this.”

The event is taking place from July 14th to 16th at 100 Avenue and 102nd Street.

The three-day event will feature performances from Kyle McKearney, Kim Mitchell, The Washboard Union, Emerson Drive, Duane Steele, Simon Kaos, Nice Horse, Tom Cole, Kevin Hicks, The Aviators, Brayden Watson and The Sweetwater Band.

Tickets can still be purchased online at the Energetic County Fair website.