WILLIAMS LAKE, B.C. – Fort St. John product Jacob Gardner earned 1st place in bull riding at the Williams Lake Stampede over the weekend.

Gardner scored 90.5 points on a bull named ‘Pig’ from Duffy’s Rodeo and took home $3,801.36 for the win.

Gardner beat Darrion Ference (85 points), Lonnie West (80 points), Jared Parsonage (73 points), and Ethan Schultz (67 points).

The Peace region bull rider is currently ranked 7th in Canada and 88th worldwide.

Gardner kicked off the 2022 season in March by representing Team Canada in the PBR Global Cup in Arlington, Texas, where he took home $7,146.67 after his rides with ‘Mr. Clean’ in the first round and ‘Kid Knapper’ in the second.

In April, he competed in the Dawson Creek Exhibition & Stampede and took 2nd place with 87.5 points.

On June 11th, he earned a first place finish at the PBR Red Deer Classic with 74 points, and won $5,516.37 on bulls named ‘Alberta Springs’ and ‘Tickety Boo.’

On June 18th, he competed in the Brandon PBR Cup Series in Manitoba, where he placed 6th and took home $429.87. He rode ‘Peaky Blinder’ and ‘Funkadelic.’