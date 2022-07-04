FORT NELSON, B.C. – A 60-hectare wildfire burning near Coal River is currently being held, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire was discovered on the morning of June 29th with lightning listed as the suspected cause.

There are currently eight active wildfires in the Prince George Fire Centre, the highest in the province compared to other fire centres.

Wildfires of note in the Peace region include one of unknown cause that ignited on June 30th. The dashboard lists its approximate location as unknown, however, the map shows it between Trout River and Netson Creek. It’s about ten hectares and listed as out of control.

A 2.4-hectare fire was discovered two kilometres south of Sikanni Chief River on July 3rd. Lightning is the suspected cause.

A 700-hectare wildfire that ignited in mid-June near Dall Lake is being held.

For a complete list of active wildfires in the PG Fire Centre, click here.

As of Monday morning, there are 19 active wildfires throughout the province.