VANCOUVER — Teck Resources Ltd. has announced a carbon capture utilization and storage pilot project at its operations in Trail, B.C.

The plant will capture three tonnes per day of carbon dioxide from the acid plant flue gas at the Trail operations.

It will also evaluate options for the utilization and or storage of the captured gas.

Teck says if the project is successful it could be scaled up with the potential to capture over 100,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year.

The pilot project is expected to begin operation in the second half of next year.

Teck CEO Don Lindsay says it is an important step as the company works to reduce greenhouse gas emissions across its operations and achieve its net-zero goal.

“The pilot also provides us with a technical platform to assist our steelmaking coal customers in materially reducing the carbon intensity of their steel production,” Lindsay says.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 28, 2022.

Companies in this story: (TSX:TECK.B)

The Canadian Press