CHETWYND, B.C. – The Chetwynd Community Arts Council gifted the Medical Clinic with local art through the Art in the Atrium initiative.

This ongoing legacy project is to help showcase local talent while decorating public spaces.

Starting in early 2021, the arts council called for artists in the region to participate, and the council purchased supplies and materials in the medium of each artist’s choice.

The artists were asked to create something that would be gifted to the “front-line medical heroes”.

The theme was “Community, comfort, a reflection of our beautiful region and resilience, for making it through 2020.“

This time around, the artists had about eight months to complete the pieces, and the council brought the finished pieces to the Dawson Creek Art Gallery to be professionally framed.

“Flor de Magnolia” – Drixx Salvador (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Darcy Stanyer (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Trinity Martin (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Tammy Watson (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Avis Russel (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Debbie Pinkston (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook)

On Tuesday, the arts council were able to gift the medical staff the finished pieces to hang as they please.

This was the second public space that was provided artwork through the initiative.

Tiffannee Griffiths, president of the Chetwynd Community Arts Council, says Art in the Atrium started in 2016.

“We did a call out and asked local artists to submit a piece of work to decorate the new district office building that was built,” she explained.

“Ring around the Rosie” – Tiffanee Griffiths (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Delena Nelson (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) “Leo and Friends” – Brogan Didier (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook) Julia Nelson (Chetwynd Community Arts Council – Facebook)

She says just before the COVID-19 pandemic, they were already looking at bringing artwork into the medical clinic.

“It was kind of hard. Even though people were at home, they weren’t feeling the creativity,” she said.

Griffiths says they want to continue with the initiative every couple of years and are home to fill more public spaces with local art.