DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Dawson Creek Arts Council has partnered with other local arts councils to facilitate about 40 pop-up art installations in the downtown cores of cities throughout the Peace region.

Exhibits will be interspersed throughout businesses in Dawson Creek, Chetwynd, Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope and Fort Nelson.

“This initiative is a great way to liven up our communities, support artists and businesses, and provide a fun activity for families,” the council said in a release.

Maps of the HeART Walk route will be included in flyers so residents can explore downtown and view the art throughout the summer.

Artists who exhibit their work will receive a $100 honorarium. Those interested in registering their piece have until June 30th and can do so here.

HeART Walk will open July 8th and be available for viewing until August 26th.