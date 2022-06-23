MUNCHO LAKE, B.C. – Due to rainfall on kilometres 709 to 712 of the Alaska Highway, a culvert washout is causing some delays north of the Northern Rockies Lodge.

As of 8:30 a.m Thursday, the section of the highway was down to single-lane alternating traffic.

Muncho Lake also rose due to the rainfall, but there aren’t any pressing concerns yet, according to workers from the Northern Rockies Lodge.

A flood watch is still in effect for areas around Fort Nelson and the Northern Rocky Mountains.

On Tuesday, the River Forecast Centre said upwards of 30 to 50 millimetres of precipitation was forecast in the area through Thursday.

“River levels are expected to see rapid rises on Wednesday and into Thursday in response to rainfall. This includes areas around Fort Nelson and in the northern Rocky Mountains, including the Muskwa River, Kechika River, Toad River and surrounding tributaries,” said the River Forecast Centre in a release.

The Peace region is still under a high streamflow advisory.