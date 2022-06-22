CHETWYND, B.C. – The Pine Pass is expected to experience its first stretch of higher than average temperatures starting Saturday.

Environment Canada expects temperatures in the region to reach the upper twenties as of Saturday, with the rest of the weekend and early next week seeing temperatures in the low to mid-thirties. Overnight lows will fall to the mid-teens.

They add that freezing levels will rise throughout this event and increase snowmelt and snowpack instability. Increased stream flows due to run-off are possible.

Temperatures are expected to return to near-normal by mid-week as a cooler, unsettled airmass pushes onshore.

The weather service warns that the risk of heat-related illnesses increases with elevated temperatures.

To report severe weather, send an email to BCstorm@ec.gc.ca or tweet reports using #BCStorm.