Moose FM presents Sawyer Brown. Lonestar, Doc Walker & George Canyon at Ovintiv Events Centre.

You can be one of the first to your hands on a pair of Sawyer Brown, Lonestar, Doc Walker & George Canyon tickets.

All you have to do is sing your heart out & finish the song. If you know the lyrics you just got yourself a pair of tickets to see these country stars on November 13th, 2022.

Listen every morning from June 21st to June 24th 2022 at 8:40AM and every afternoon at 4:40PM for your chance be the caller that gets to sing along to a Sawyer Brown, Lonestar, Doc Walker & George Canyon song!

Tickets for this legendary line-up go on sale Friday, June 24 at 10 a.m. PST. Tickets are priced at $55.50, $65.50 & $75.50 plus applicable fees.

Tickets may be purchased online at www.tigerboxofficeplus.ca or by phone at 250-782-7443

and in person at the Tiger Box Office Plus locations at the Ovintiv Events Centre in

Dawson Creek or Tourism Dawson Creek Visitor Information Centre.

Plus if you join the Energeticcity.ca Newsletter, you can get a special pre-sale code to buy tickets before anyone else on Wednesday. Join the newsletter at www.energeticcity.ca/newsletter. Then on Wednesday morning, you’ll get an email with the presale code.

Sawyer Brown: Sawyer Brown has been performing for four decades. The band’s live

shows are legendary. Having been described as “the Rolling Stones of Country Music,”

the band bounds onto the stage night after night, delivering its own unique brand of

high-energy entertainment. And since 1981, the band has released 18 studio albums

with over 50 charting singles and three number one hits. Sawyer Brown’s hits, including

“Step That Step,” “The Walk,” “Thank God for You,” “The Boys and Me,” as well as the

band’s anthem: “Some Girls Do.”

Lonestar: Lonestar first charted on Hot Country Songs in late 1995. Nine of the band’s

singles reached number 1 on this chart: “No News”, “Come Cryin’ to Me”, “Amazed”,

“Smile”, “What About Now”, “Tell Her”, “I’m Already There”, “My Front Porch Looking In”,

and “Mr. Mom”, with nine more reaching Top 10 on the same chart. “Amazed” also

charted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming the first country song to do so

since “Islands in the Stream” in 1983. Both “Amazed” and “My Front Porch Looking In”

were the top country songs of 1999 and 2003, respectively, on Billboard Year-End. Three

of their albums have been certified platinum or higher by the Recording Industry

Association of America. Additionally, they were the 2001 CMA Vocal Group of the Year.

George Canyon: Canyon rose to become one of Canada’s hottest Country Music stars

in the early 2000’s and has won countless accolades and awards, including Juno

Awards, CCMA Awards, and ECMA Awards to name a few. He has been inducted into

the Nova Scotia Country Music Hall of Fame, recorded 12 albums, and was presented a

certified Platinum Award for his debut album “One Good Friend”. With country hits like

“Just Like You”, “I Believe in Angels”, “Drinkin’ Thinkin’”, “Daughters of the Sun”, “I Got

This”, “I Want You To Live”, “Slow Dance” and many more, he is also a highly regarded

humanitarian, strong supporter of the military, and, most important, a proud father and

devoted husband.

Doc Walker: With over 20 Top 10 singles in total, Doc Walker are one of the most

recognized Canadian country acts of the past few decades. The group released 8

Number 1 CMT videos with millions of streams, won 12 CCMA Awards including Fan’s

Choice, Group of the Year, Single of the Year (42 nominations to date) and earned a

2009 JUNO Award for Country Album of the Year (7 nominations to date). This year, Doc

Walker are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their iconic hit “Rocket Girl” and look

forward to sharing this milestone with fans while on the road this fall.

