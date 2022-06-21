TAYLOR, B.C. – The District of Taylor’s Jarvis Jump Start program was opened to bids for construction of the affordable single-family homes planned for the Jarvis subdivision— but it did not receive any proposals.

The Jarvis subdivision is a planned development to support homes priced for seniors and families. Homes built in the suburb will be priced between $300,000 to $400,000.

The Jarvis Jumpstart project was designed in the hopes that it would contract construction of this future community asset and build up the suburb.

“We had some inquiries through the engineering company about the project, but we didn’t receive any proposals to build the buildings,” Chief Administrative Officer Moira Green told council.

The district’s intention, as discussed in a meeting on Monday, was to create a community asset, provide housing that families in the community could afford, and encourage population and economic development.

The company that inquired about the project was asked for feedback and provided some insights to the district on the project. They noted that trying to sell the “first house on a prairie” is a major risk to undertake—specifically when inflation is high but the price of the house is not.

The District of Taylor has already invested 4.2 million in the property. Green reminded the council that, though the houses themselves may not make a large profit, the cost will not be recouped until the project gets off the ground.

Suggestions were made for how the project would proceed after the lack of bids and included several options. A showhome, built before the rest of the suburb to demonstrate the potential of the area, was a suggestion that would “sweeten the pot a little bit” for construction proposals, according to Green.

The decision on the showhome was deferred for future discussion.