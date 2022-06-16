CHETWYND, B.C. – A Saulteau First Nations member, Logan Richter, has been recognized with the 2021 Premier’s Award for Indigenous Youth Excellence in Sport.

The Indigenous Sport, Physical Activity and Recreation Council (I·SPARC) announced the six recipients of the award from the north on Thursday.

According to I-SPARC, the 22-year-old plays women’s volleyball for the Douglas College Royals in New Westminister.

While playing for the college, Richter was named the most improved player and received the Dave Seaweed Award, which recognizes Indigenous students who are passionate about sport.

Despite last season being cancelled, Richter won multiple scholarships and was named a Canadian collegiate athletic association scholar.

A commemorative video detailing the accomplishments of each recipient said Richter is determined to learn about her ancestry and culture.

“She plans to set up volleyball camps back home and hopes kids there are moved by her accomplishments.”

I·SPARC, in collaboration with the Province of British Columbia, launched the regional nomination process in 2021, receiving nominations from each of I·SPARC’s six regions.

Applications were open to Indigenous youth athletes 25 years and younger who compete in performance sport and demonstrate a commitment to their education, culture, and promoting healthy and active lifestyles.