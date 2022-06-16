FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Matthew McCharles-Carter and Bradin Querin, both 22 years old, were charged with seven offences from what police described as a “serious assault” on February 23rd, 2021.

The offences involved a male victim and occurred at a home on the 8800 block of 101st Avenue.

On June 14th, 2021, McCharles-Carter pled guilty to uttering threats, sexual assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement.

Later that year, on October 14th, Querin pled guilty to uttering threats, assault with a weapon, assault causing bodily harm and unlawful confinement.

On May 26th, 2022, McCharles-Carter was sentenced to five years in jail for sexual assault with a weapon, four years for unlawful confinement, two years for assault causing bodily harm and six months for uttering threats, according to Dan McLaughlin, with the BC Prosecution Service.

The sentence was reduced to five years by the court, which accounted for time served.

McCharles-Carter was charged with dangerous operation of a conveyance, impaired operation, failure to stop and failure to comply in 2019.

On May 24th, 2022, Querin was sentenced to serve four years in jail for unlawful confinement, two years for assault causing bodily harm, two years for assault with a weapon and six months for uttering threats, said the BCPS.

Querin was granted bail in April and was released to the Integrity Recovery Society in Prince George for crime and addiction rehabilitation.

Querin was charged last month in Surrey provincial court with possession for the use of trafficking in Fort St. John in 2020.

Both accused received a 10-year firearm ban, and all other charges stayed.