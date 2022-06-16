CHETWYND, B.C. – The District of Chetwynd is now accepting nominations for its youth leadership scholarship worth $5,000.

This scholarship recognizes and rewards a student who contributed to the community, is graduating from secondary school in 2022 and intends to attend a post-secondary school.

Confirmation of registration to a post-secondary academic or trade institution in the 2022 fall semester is required to be eligible.

The candidate must also have demonstrated behaviour over time in critical areas, such as kind and generous behaviour toward the elderly, effective leadership among peers, and mentoring young people.

Nominations forms can be found on the District of Chetwynd’s website or the district’s Facebook page.

Completed forms must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on June 30th, 2022, to the District of Chetwyn or by email at dennis@gochetwynd.com.

For more information, the District Office’s number is 250-401-4100.