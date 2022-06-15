FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Following tradition at the City of Fort St. John Fire Department, three firefighters have received a traditional helmet to recognize five years of service.

Fire Fighters Ryan Forbes, Kyle Rempel and Alex Teichroeb received their helmets on Tuesday.

Deputy Fire Chief Matt Troiano says the helmets show their achievements and what they’ve gone through over the past few years.

“They’re great firefighters, they’re great employees, and we’re lucky to have them here to be part of our fire department family,” he said.

Budding firefighters start out in a probationary role, the equivalent to the beginning stages of entering a trade, explains Troiano.

Rookie firefighters have various day-to-day operations at the fire station on top of an abundance of training and emergency responses they are expected to go to, Troiano says.

“We’re just grateful for what they’re able to do to contribute to the City of Fort St. John through their work here at the fire department as well as the work that they do with the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society. We’re lucky.”