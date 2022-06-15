DAWSON CREEK & CHETWYND, B.C. – New childcare spaces will be added to the Dawson Creek and Chetwynd Northern Lights College campuses this fall.

The Campus Kids Daycare that operates at the Dawson Creek campus will receive 48 new spaces, half for 2.5-year-olds to kindergarten age and the other half for school-aged children.

The new spaces were made possible through the ChildCareBC New Spaces fund.

The YMCA Chetwynd Care and Learning Centre, which operates out of the Chetwynd campus, is receiving 12 infant to toddler spaces, which will be the first of its kind in the community.

In a release, the college says that having on-site childcare makes it easier for parents to attend classes and for staff to go to work. These locations are open to the public.

“This increased number of child care spots really does benefit the entire community,” said Anndra Graff, VP of Finance for Northern Lights College.

“We are glad to participate with these societies to provide services that are sorely needed by our students, staff, and the community.”