FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Isabelle Cayford is continuing the fight to get DIPG Awareness Day on May 17th nationally recognized.

She started her mission after her daughter Adaura passed away from Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma on July 1st, 2020.

The Cayford family has shared their story to raise awareness for the inoperable and fatal brain tumour found in children.

May 17th is already recognized as DIPG Awareness Day in Australia, Europe and some of the United States, and Isabelle wants Canada to follow suit.

Many parents in Canada have been trying to get the day declared for the past seven years, and Cayford says it has been difficult.

“I personally think that the reason why we’re having a hard time getting this done is that it will obligate the government to recognize that DIPG is not so rare and our kids are dying,” she explained.

Last year, a national ePetition received around 4,000 signatures, but it wasn’t enough.

This year, the petition has received over 5,000 signatures in only three weeks, and the other 5,000 are needed by August 16th.

Cayford says that the first goal is to get DIPG recognized in Canada so that those diagnosed have the proper information. She also hopes this will push the government to invest more money into research.

Cayford would like to also see support groups for parents created and for the school system to get involved in helping siblings that are left behind by this devastating disease.

Sign the petition by following the QR code or heading to the Parliament of Canada’s website.