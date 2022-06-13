VICTORIA, B.C. – Elections BC will be hosting an online training session for local election candidates on Tuesday, June 14th, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

According to Elections BC’s website, the session will cover everything candidates need to know to comply with the campaign financing and advertising rules under the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act.

Elections BC encourages anyone considering becoming a candidate in the 2022 General Local Elections to attend.

To register, they ask to contact the office at 1-800-661-8683 or electoral.finance@elections.bc.ca.