DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Lights College raised funds through the sale of soup and bannock to repair the Nawican Friendship Centre’s powwow drum.

Helen Knott, NLC’s Director of Indigenous Education, and Bruce McKay, NLC’s Indigenous Relations Coordinator, recently presented a cheque for $861 to the Nawican Bergeron Youth and Culture Centre.

The funds were raised at the Dawson Creek Indigenous Gathering Space and used to replace the elk hide on the drum.

The drum has been at the Indigenous Gathering Space since last September but will now be stored at the Nawican Bergeron Youth and Culture Centre with a portable stand built by the Northern Lights College carpentry instructor, Stephen Janssen.