CHETWYND, B.C. – To support Cops For Cancer, the North Peace Blue Flames team and the Chetwynd Volunteer Fire Department are putting on a carwash.

The car wash will take place behind the Chetwynd Recreation Centre on June 11th, starting at noon.

Last year, the Chetwynd RCMP raised over $30,000 for this cause, and their goal this year is $40,000.

To start the fundraiser this year, 10-year-old Kinley, her 7-year-old sister Tori and their two cousins, 7-year-old Sawyer and 4-year-old Nyxen, spent their May long weekend painting and selling rocks.

The youth raised $52.55 and presented the funds to Sgt.Antonioni for the cause.

On July 7th, the Cops for Cancer will also be putting on a “Spin off,” where the RCMP will be asking community members to help their friends, family members, and coworkers raise funds to get them off the stationary bike.

The North Peace Blue Flames consist of Chetwynd RCMP police officers Constable Kyle Lacharite, Constable Ryan Marquardt and Sargeant Wahnese Antonioni, and Dawson Creek’s Constable Matthew Yu and North Peace Region Forensic Identification Section’s Corporal Cindy Tymensen.

The 21st Annual Cops for Cancer Tour de North will begin on September 14th, with emergency services personnel and law enforcement cycling to raise money for childhood cancer research and support services for the Canadian Cancer Society.

To donate directly to the North Peace Blue Flames, visit their page on the Cops for Cancer site.