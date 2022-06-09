DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Dawson Creek’s mayor and council are planning a small meet and greet to welcome new physicians into town and help them put their finger on the pulse of their new home.

The gathering will be a small one on June 21st at the George Dawson Inn where the doctors and their families can meet key players in the city and build connections and relationships.

Community leaders in politics, recreation, and business attend to help the newcomers tap into the community’s offerings for both work and play.

The invitation was extended to the Rotary Club of Dawson Creek and the Rotary Sunrise Club, Bear Mountain Ski Hill board, the South Peace Oilmen’s Association, the Dawson Creek Chamber of Commerce, the Dawson Creek Golf and Country Club, the Bear Mountain Nordic Ski Association, and the Art Gallery.

With representatives from a wide variety of key organizations in the community, organizers hope that the event will help the new community members put down roots and come to love the region and all it has to offer.