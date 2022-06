CHETWYND, B.C. – A new bus service for seniors and those living with a disability in Chetwynd begins on Wednesday.

The free service will be available every Wednesday going forward from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Eligible residents are asked to call the district at (250) 401-4100 and ask for the park manager to reserve a spot on the bus.

The bus will pick up and drop off residents anywhere within the district.

The program is funded by the Government of Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors Program.