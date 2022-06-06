Jack Weisgerber, former South Peace MLA and Social Credit cabinet minister, passed away on Friday.

Weisgerber died at age 81 in North Vancouver surrounded by family. He represented his region in the B.C. legislature from 1986 to 2001.

A veteran B.C. politician by the time he retired, Weisgerber held two major cabinet posts in the province.

He served as B.C.’s first minister of native affairs from 1988 to 1991.

He also served as the minister of energy, mines and petroleum resources in 1991.

Locals who saw Weisgerber’s impact both in the region and in the province as a whole took to social media to express their condolences this weekend.

“Jack was a huge part of our community for decades and did so much to help people in the region,” current South Peace MLA Mike Bernier said on Facebook.

Lori Ackerman, Mayor of Fort St. John, wrote that “Jack will be missed.”

Weisgerber’s statesmanship was well-known throughout the legislature, as well, and condolences are coming from all sides of the aisle.

“Jack Weisgerber dedicated much of his life to serving British Columbians,” Premier John Horgan wrote on Twitter Saturday.

B.C. Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon said on Twitter Weisgerber “leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment to our province” and would be missed.

Weisgerber married his wife, Judith, in 1962 and ran a small business in Dawson Creek before he entered provincial politics. The family had two daughters, Joanne and Pamela.