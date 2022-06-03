FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – A travelling exhibition called Our Living Languages: First People’s Voices in BC is now open at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.

Through the exhibit, visitors can learn what First Nations communities throughout the province are doing to ensure 34 different languages don’t go extinct.

According to a release, the exhibition from the Royal BC Museum and First Peoples’ Cultural Council celebrates the resilience and diversity of Indigenous languages.

The exhibit was developed in partnership with the First Peoples’ Cultural Council and is permanently displayed on the third floor of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria.

The exhibit includes interactive stations, video and audio to help visitors learn about the history of these languages and how the communities are working to document and revitalize them.

BC is reportedly known as a linguistic “hotspot” because of the diversity of the First Nations languages.

The travelling exhibition runs until September 5th at the Fort St. John North Peace Museum.