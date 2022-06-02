DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Northern Lights College (NLC) announced new leadership on Thursday. Todd Bondaroff will take the helm of the college as President and CEO.

Bondaroff has been serving as Acting President since mid-January after the departure of Bryn Kulmatycki.

The NLC Board of Governors searched to fill the position by posting on over 20 job sites.

They received 24 applications. Five candidates were shortlisted and three interviews took place.

“Todd has been an exemplary member of the Northern Lights College family for many years

and his dedication to the college is second to none,” says Tyler Holte, chair of the NLC Board of Governors.

“The board looked at many potential candidates but ultimately decided we already had the best candidate serving in the position. We are pleased to welcome Todd officially as NLC’s new President and CEO.”

According to the release, Bondaroff has lived in the B.C. Peace Region since 2004, previously residing in both Fort St. John and Dawson Creek.

He and his family currently live on a farm just outside of Dawson Creek.

Bondaroff has a diploma in Forest Technology from Selkirk College, a Bachelor of Science in Forestry from UNBC and a Master of Science in Natural Resource Management from UNBC.

Bondaroff started at NLC in 2005 as an instructor in the Land and Resource Management program, where he stayed until 2008.

From here, he moved on to the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resources Development.

In 2015, he returned to NLC as the Director of Facilities, and in 2018 he became the Vice President of Student Services and Community Relations.

The release says he was a vital part of the development of the Centre for Innovation in Indigenous Education at NLC to address the truth and reconciliation in post-secondary education.

Bondaroff is also responsible for “The Northern Promise,” a Canada Learning Bond initiative of four northern schools that ensures students from low-income families can receive a post-secondary education.