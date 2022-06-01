FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Local bull rider Jake Gardner took home the top prize at the Grande Prairie Stompede for the third consecutive time.

“I owe a lot of my Canadian Professional Rodeo Association career success to that rodeo,” Gardner said in an interview with FloRodeo.

“I draw good there, I love riding there, the committee does a great job and Volds bring great stock. I’ve always started my year off with success at Grande Prairie. It’s a good one to get the season rolling.”

Gardner’s 89.5 points scored while riding Vold Rodeo’s 42 Last Rights remained on the leaderboard throughout the four day event,

The win resulted in Gardener filling his pockets with $3,000 and moving up the Canadian standings from 10th to the top 5.