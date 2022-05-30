CHETWYND, B.C. – The groundbreaking ceremony for the new Chetwynd Public Library will be held Friday in commemoration of Yvonne Elden.

The event will take place at 3 p.m. west of the skate park on the North Access Road in Chetwynd.

The $5.2 million building will include a storytelling space, children’s program room, teen seating area, makerspace and virtual reality room, multi-purpose room, an outdoor patio, and a cafe.

A memorial fund for Yvonne Elden was also started with the Northeast BC Community Foundation, with all proceeds going to the library project.

Elden was “a tireless community leader in Chetwynd who was instrumental in establishing the first library as a member of the Little Prairie Ladies Club.”

The current library is approximately 50 years old.

To donate, click here. To register for updates, click here or watch for updates on PRRD’s Facebook page.