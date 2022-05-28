DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – The Ministry of Transportation has issued travel advisories for all the highways in the South Peace due to the heavy rain.

The B.C. Peace is currently under a rainfall warning with some areas of the Peace expected to receive as much as 80mm of rain before Saturday evening.

A travel advisory has been issued for Highway 97 and Highway 97S from Taylor to Chetwynd and then from Chetwynd to the Pine Pass. The advisory has also been issued for Highway 2, 49, 52N, 52E and Highway 29.

There are several reports of water pooling on all the above highways because of the heavy rain.

A flood watch for rivers in the Peace region, including tributaries around Fort St. John, Taylor, Chetwynd, Moberly Lake, Pine Pass, Hudson’s Hope and Dawson Creek remains in place.

Most areas will receive 30 to 50 mm of rain, while regions near the Rockies are expecting the highest rainfall amounts near 60 to 80 mm. Rain, at times heavy, will ease to a few showers tonight.