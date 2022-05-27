The River Forecast Centre has issued a flood watch for the Peace region.

Beginning Friday afternoon, a low-pressure system is expected to bring heavy rainfall to the region.

Due to the uncertainty in the storm’s trajectory, the report says that adjacent areas may also receive heavy rain.

According to B.C.’s Ministry of Forests, it is expected to end by late Saturday.

The ministry says that it’s uncertain where the most intense rainfall will be, but it is confident in the overall weather pattern.

Environment Canada says that 30 to 50 millimetres is expected across the region, but near Hudson’s Hope and Chetwynd, 60 to 80 millimetres is expected.

According to the report, localized thunderstorms may also result in higher rainfall.

The report also warns of high streamflow with the rainfall and the active snowmelt runoff.

Previously, this type of rainfall event has led to erosion and flood impacts across the region.

The peak flows of any rivers are expected to occur late Saturday and into Sunday, said the report.

The ministry would like to remind the public to stay clear of the fast-flowing rivers and the unstable river banks during this period.

The River Forecast Centre will monitor the conditions and provide updates as needed.

The full report can be viewed below: