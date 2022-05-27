CECIL LAKE, B.C. – Before going on a family fishing trip, a Cecil Lake family’s black lab was shot and killed on their property on the evening of the 25th.

Judy Plamondon and her family were doing some last-minute preparations before their trip with their dog Ruger, waiting to go for a run.

Judy says her husband Merle suddenly heard a shot from a high-powered rifle and knew that it hit something from its sound.

When he ran into the house to see if Ruger was with her, she said he wasn’t.

Judy explains that Merle then went out into their field because there had been a dead moose out there, which would have been an attraction for Ruger.

She adds that they originally thought the moose had died from ticks, but now the family believes it was also shot.

They saw a black spot in the field and headed over to it on a quad, she says.

Ruger was lying there, dead. He was shot in the throat and bled to death, Judy says.

She explains that Ruger always sat when there was a vehicle he didn’t know driving by and that he would’ve had to be sitting to be shot in the throat.

“They definitely knew what they were shooting,” she said in an email.

“Whoever did this ruined our life as we did everything with him, and we loved him dearly. I will never get over it. I hope the person that did this has a rotten life.”

Days before this incident, Judy says her husband heard a shot from the same rifle, and he went out into the same field to take a look, as it sounded close but didn’t see anyone.

Judy says they contacted the police, but they won’t do anything.

The family is looking for information on a truck that was spotted driving reasonably fast in the area between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Merle at 250-785-0324 or 250-224-9204.