FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Blueberry River First Nations and Pomeroy Lodging are hosting “Healing the Hoop,” a health and wellness conference based on Indigenous wellbeing foundations, starting next week.

The conference starts on May 31st and goes until June 2nd at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Centre.

The conference will include traditional and medicine leaders, healing guides, comedians, spa practitioners, inspirational locals and regional delegates to support the development of healthy and self-sufficient First Nation communities by encouraging the integration of aboriginal culture and modern approaches to wellness and community growth, according to a release.

The focus will be on making positive changes in individuals’ lives, finding the inner strength to improve their lifestyles, and feeling inspiration and motivation from their ecosystem, CLIC said in a release.

Registration is $300 per person and includes a variety of workshops, keynote presentations, three lunches, two breakfasts, one ticket to the comedy evening, and one ticket to the musical evening.

Registration forms are still available and can be picked up at CLIC, located at 10511 100th Avenue.

For more information, contact Russ Beerling at 778-576-1230 or email ed@fsjclic.com.