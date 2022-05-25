FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Council has accepted a request from the Fort St. John International Air Show to allow the Snow Birds to fly over the city.

The city wanted to make sure the public is aware of this decision.

The air show producer, Sandi Miller, says the Snowbirds will be arriving on July 28th and would like to conduct a practice run on July 29th.

They requested permission from council to fly over the city at an altitude as low as 500 feet for practice before the show.

The Fort St. John International Air Show will be held on July 30th and 31st.