FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole several items from Canadian Tire.
Police received a theft report on May 5th around noon but say the suspect has stolen items from the store on “more than one occasion.”
The male suspect is described as:
- approximately 6 feet tall (183 cm),
- approximately 60 years old,
- slender build,
- has grey hair,
- wears glasses, and
- a handlebar mustache and scruffy beard.
The man was reportedly seen driving a 2010 Ford Escape with a B.C. licence plate reading: AN562F.
The Fort St John RCMP are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.