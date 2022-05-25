FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP are asking for the community’s help identifying a man who allegedly stole several items from Canadian Tire.

Police received a theft report on May 5th around noon but say the suspect has stolen items from the store on “more than one occasion.”

The male suspect is described as:

  • approximately 6 feet tall (183 cm),
  • approximately 60 years old,
  • slender build,
  • has grey hair,
  • wears glasses, and
  • a handlebar mustache and scruffy beard.

The man was reportedly seen driving a 2010 Ford Escape with a B.C. licence plate reading: AN562F.

The Fort St John RCMP are asking for anyone with information on the suspect to contact the detachment at 250-787-8100.

