Fort St. John council declared June Filipino heritage month in Fort St. John once again this year.

The Filipino community in Fort St. John is large and growing, according to the representatives from the Barangay Fort St. John Society, who spoke during the council meeting on Tuesday.

According to the society’s presentation to council, Filipinos have been making their second home in Fort St. John since 1965. It began, according to the request to council, with a Filipina maternity room nurse who landed in town and delivered three generations of community members.

This influx of Filipino citizens in the community continues with both workers and international students attending Northern Lights College.

The spirit of bayanihan, or helping one another to achieve a goal, runs strong throughout both Filipino communities and through the wider community of the town itself, the proclamation acknowledges. So, too, do the values of fun, culture, and family.

The flag of the Philippines will fly at City Hall from June 6th to June 30th, in celebration of Filipino Heritage Month.