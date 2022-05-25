FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – With May marking the 12th anniversary of his son’s passing, Jim Lequiere says the society created in his son’s name has helped 148 families through the years.

After Josh’s passing in 2010, his family decided to create The Josh Lequiere Society, focusing on helping younger athletes get a chance to play sports despite financial barriers.

The family wanted to give back to the community they have lived in for almost 40 years while honouring Josh.

The registered Canadian charity helps Fort St. John families with activity and sporting fees.

“All children should be able to play,” Lequiere said.

“[Through the society,] we deal with mainly single moms, single dads, and families that are just down on their luck,” said Jim.

He describes his son as a people person who was “as big as life.”

“It didn’t matter if the person was a doctor or lawyer or an apprentice electrician, Josh knew them all, and he had that kind of personality.”

Jim, who has many years under his belt coaching hockey, says he’s enjoyed seeing the kids he’s coached who grew up playing sports with Josh now watching their own kids play.

“So, it’s kinda neat… There are a lot of parents that I’ve coached in hockey myself or just know through Fort St. John sports.”

Jim would like to thank Ernie’s Sports Experts, the society’s corporate sponsor of sporting equipment.

The Josh Lequiere Society also works with many businesses and non-profits in Fort St. John, such as the Women’s Resource Society and School District 60.

To contact the society, call 250-262-6732 for Jim, 250-787-1709 for Cheryl, 250-793-6434 for Brittany or reach out through their Facebook page.