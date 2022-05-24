FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The staff at Bert Bowes Middle School are organizing a fundraiser called Wheel for Tegan for a student who was injured in a tobogganing accident.

Due to the back injury she sustained, Tegan Nielsen is now wheelchair-bound, and as such, the family needs to make adjustments to their home and a new vehicle.

The June 25th fundraiser will be held at the Pomeroy Hotel and Conference Center and will feature performances by The Montney Coulees and The Roadside Distractions.

There will also be a silent auction and 50/50 draws. One silent auction item is courtesy of the Vancouver Canucks organization: an autographed jersey from 2021-2022.

(Wheels For Tegan – Facebook)

Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and it all starts at 7 p.m. and goes until midnight.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit the events Facebook page.

There was also a GoFundMe page set up that has raised over $144,000 for the family.

This past weekend, the Inconnu Swim Club held a small fundraiser for her as well.