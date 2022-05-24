Four individuals, including two men from the Peace region, are facing multiple stolen property-related charges following an Alberta RCMP investigation on a rural property in Demmitt.

RCMP Western Alberta District (WAD) Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) started the possession of stolen property investigation on April 5th.

The investigation led to the arrest of three males and one female and the recovery of stolen property on May 22nd and 23rd.

The arrests came after a search warrant was executed on the 23rd with the help of Beaverlodge RCMP.

The stolen property recovered includes a John Deere skid steer loader, a .308 rifle, six industrial batteries, a small quantity of fentanyl and two Ford pickup trucks with altered or damaged vehicle identification numbers.

A stolen Dodge Ram 2500 was also recovered on May 22nd.

Andrew Martin Chopp (52) of Dawson Creek, BC, and Jennifer O’Neil Cardinal (35) of Demmitt, were jointly charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5000 (x2);

altering a vehicle identification number on a motor vehicle;

unauthorized possession of a firearm;

possession of a controlled substance.

Chopp, Cardinal, Richard Patrick Hamilton (57) of Demmitt and Edward Donald Phillip Haggart (63) of Pouce Coupe, BC, were jointly charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime over $5000;

possession of property obtained by crime under $5000 (x2).

Hamilton and Haggert were released by the RCMP to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on August 10th.

Following a Judicial Interim Release hearing, Chopp and Cardinal were released to appear in Grande Prairie Provincial court on June 15th.