HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. – The Peace Valley Folk Festival is fastly approaching, and organizer Ben Waechter says tickets are about 70 per cent sold out.

This year the festival will feature 24 bands on July 15th and 16th, with a total of 66 different musicians.

“We’ve got a children’s performer this year. Blackberry Wood’s coming up. They’re just fantastic. They’ve got a tube and a marching drummer and a couple of saxophone players, and they get the kids up and moving,” he said.

The food vendors are all confirmed, and Waechter says that Mighty Peace Brewing is coming back for the beer gardens.

Tickets are currently still on sale, but Waechter says they’re selling out quickly, just as they did last year.

There is free onsite camping included in the ticket price, and kids under twelve are free with an adult.

Waechter says they are still accepting volunteer applications on their website and are looking for a few more vendors.

For more information, tickets and applications, visit the website.