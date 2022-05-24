FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Friends and Fudge Fundraiser raised $1,424.30 thanks to donations and profits from Blue Ribbon Fudge at the Farmer’s Market.

The proceeds will be going to Mannie Lenz, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year.

Debbie Oberlin, the owner of Blue Ribbon Fudge, says she is really happy and grateful to everyone for their support.

Oberlin has had a donation jar on her table at the Farmer’s Market for two weeks now, and on the 21st, all of her profits went directly towards Lenz.

The Blue Ribbon fundraiser follows a barbeque held in April that raised over $5,000 for the single mom.