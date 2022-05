CHETWYND, B.C. – The contract for the boulevard lighting project in Chetwynd was awarded during council’s May 16th meeting.

The contract includes the installation of pathway lighting from the corner of Highway 97/Highway 29 boulevard to the boulevard in front of the Chetwynd & District Rec Centre.

This project was approved by council in the capital budget on January 12th, 2022, with an estimated cost of $95,000.

Only one quote was received from D&S Electric for $69,833.99, including taxes.