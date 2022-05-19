FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The community helped raise $4,622 for the Fort St. John Child Development Centre on McHappy Day.

McDonald’s spokesperson Joanne Kitney says that $9245 was raised in Fort St. John with the other half of the proceeds going towards Ronald McDonald House BC and Yukon.

The amount raised locally is $145 more than last year’s fundraising total.

The Dawson Creek Mcdonald’s raised $5455 that will be split between RMHC BC & Yukon and the South Peace Child Development Centre.

“McHappy Day was very successful. It was great to see the community come out and support the day,” said Kitney.