There were smiles among the U13 Northeast BC Predators as they celebrated the end of a hard-fought season on Monday.

At the banquet, the team also celebrated their first year of league play.

“The team had a strong season, and the smiles on the girls show how much fun the season was,” said a post on the team’s Facebook page.

This season’s coaches were Garrett Umbach, Cole Lewis, and Paul Wiens.

As for hardware handed out during the celebration, Fort St. John product Carly Wien received MVP honours and was also recognized for outstanding leadership and dedication.

Lylah Dietz was the team’s top scorer, while the honour for the team’s top defensive player went to Natalia Lock.

Rounding out the award ceremony, Brianna Scott received an award for sportsmanship, Julia Holtman was crowned the best defensive forward, and Jaida Morton was the most improved.

The team consisted of nine players from Fort St. John, three from Taylor, and two from Cecil Lake. Dawson Creek and Fort Nelson each had a local player on the team as well.