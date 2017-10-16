Fort St. John Teal Pumpkin Project Map

ABOUT THE TEAL PUMPKIN PROJECT®

Every child should be able to experience the joy and tradition of trick-or-treating on Halloween. But kids with food allergies are often left out of the fun, since most candy is off limits.

FARE’s Teal Pumpkin Project helps make sure all children will come home on Halloween night with something they can enjoy. It just takes one simple act: offering non-food treats, such as glow sticks or small toys, as an alternative to candy.

Add our address to this local map of homes offering non-food treats this halloween. At the bottom of the map add your home to the list. Make sure to include your full address.

Moose FM (9924 101 ave Fort St. John, B.C.)

