Sign up for one or both of our newsletters and be entered to win a pair of tickets to see Corb Lund at the North Peace Cultural Centre on September 13. Both newsletters are free and you can unsubscribe whenever. Only one subscription is necessary to be entered.

Subscribe to be Entered to Win Both newsletters are free and you can unsubscribe whenever Email* Full Name Phone Select the lists you wish to subscribe to Energeticcity Newsletter Peace Politics Submit

Our Energeticcity Newsletter is a daily email that informs you of the morning headlines, upcoming events, recent videos, new podcasts, and current contests. You will also get our Weekly Review every Sunday. Find out more here.

Our Peace Politics Newsletter is a weekly email that focuses on the governments in Northeast B.C. such as Fort St John, Dawson Creek, the Peace River Regional District, and more. Our political correspondent will even provide context on government procedures and how decisions will impact our region. Find out more here.