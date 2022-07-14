You are Now Entered to Win!
Help Hire an Investigative Journalist
The first investigation will focus on health care in Northeast B.C. There are only a couple of weeks left! The goal is to raise $18,000 by the end of July, to get an investigative reporter to start on these stories. You can help reach this goal by giving $10 a month.
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with local and independent journalism.
Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us.
Our series of stories about Devin Gallant helped the family to access the treatment he needed. Devin has muscular atrophy and with our support and the communities support, Devin now has the treatment and surgery he needed.
Why should I support Energeticcity.ca?
Reporting on the stories that matter to Fort St. John and Northeast B.C. takes time and is expensive. We currently have three full-time staff that work to cover local stories. Some newsrooms have cut back on their staff and others have created a paywall. We believe in keeping our stories available to the community we serve. Your support makes this possible.
Will you charge to read articles?
No. We believe the community deserves access to our stories, whether they can make a financial contribution or not.
Where will the money go?
Your contribution will support our goal of hiring at least one more full-time reporter to cover the stories of Northeast B.C.
Who is Energeticcity.ca?
Energeticcity.ca is a locally owned and operated company based in Fort St. John, B.C. We believe strongly in transparency and want our readers to know every penny contributed to our organization will go toward hiring staff to cover the stories that matter to our region.
Learn more about our company’s Guiding Principles by clicking here.
